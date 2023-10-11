Who Is Inbar Lieberman? This Israeli Woman Saves an Entire Village From Hamas Attack

Inbar Lieberman is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after names on the internet, but why is this Israeli woman being so widely praised? She saved a kibbutz full of innocent people from being hurt by terrorists, and in the process, she achieved the status of a hero. As a result of this act of bravery, many people have taken to search engines to learn more about Inbar Lieberman. It is rare for a woman to take matters into her own hands, and it is for this reason that Inbar Lieberman is receiving flowers at this moment.

Inbar Liberman, 25, an Israeli woman, led a local group of people to kill almost two dozen terrorists advancing on the kibbutz, including the five she killed, saving the whole kibbutz. Walla News reports that Liberman, who had been the security coordinator for the Kibbutz since December 2022, had heard explosions early Saturday morning when the terrorists began their historic attack against the Jewish state. Liberman said that the sounds were different from those she usually heard during rocket attacks, so she rushed to the armory to open it, give guns to her 12-person security team, and plan a strong response.

Inbar Lieberman tricked the shooters into not expecting them and beat them at their own game when they were trying to take down a lot of people. She did this by putting her group of kibbutzniks in strategic positions all over the area. The others made Nir Am look like a fortress for four hours, but Inbar killed five terrorists herself, while the kibais in the area lost a lot of people, Walla News reported. “It was incredible, my husband was in the standby unit and we stopped more people from getting killed,” said Ilit Paz, the cultural coordinator of the Kibbutz Nir Am.