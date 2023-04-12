Who Is Isaiah Collazo? Man Accused of Stabbing to Death 18-year-old on NYC

The heartbreaking and shattering incident that took over the life of an 18 years teenage boy is from New York, USA. The death of the only son of his father has broken and devastated the father. The boy named Isaiah Collazo died after a heated argument with a man who was a fellow rider on the D subway train near Barclays Center in downtown Brooklyn. The deadly incident happened on Thursday night and the killer was absconding since then. Read out the whole article about the innocent boy who lost his life.

Isaiah Collazo, who was originally from Brooklyn was living with his father, Carlos, on Staten Island for the past two years. The devastated father told the police officials that his son was a very innocent boy, an introverted kid who loved to remain at home only. Carlos, the father said that he was trying hard to make his son go outside to observe the world. Prior to that, he had been living in Florida at his mother’s home in Florida. Police also confirmed that the boy had no criminal records and was away from the disputes. The traumatized father recalls the day when he himself dropped his son at the bus stop. The inconsolable father is shattered and not able to forget the last gestures of his son.

Who Is Isaiah Collazo?

According to the authorities, Collazo was on the D train as it entered the 4th Avenue and Pacific Street station when he and another man got into an argument that turned deadly for him. It is reported that Collazo was with his friends around 11.30 pm on Thursday, April 6. As per the sources, one of his friends pulled the train’s brake as a “prank,” which led to a dispute between Collazo and a fellow rider who stabbed him later. The boy initially was transported to the hospital by his friends in serious but stable condition, but he died four hours later at the hospital.

The man who stabbed Collazo ran away in an unknown direction after the incident on Thursday has been captured now by the Police. The police officials have arrested the suspect who has been identified as Mark Smith. It was an unintended murder but the accused have been captured with weapons including the knife with which he stabbed the young boy. Further investigations reveal that Smith has a criminal record, including arrests for robbery in 2020 and many more cases against him. The news of the brutely killing of an innocent boy has spread a wave of grief in the world. Our condolences are with the heartbroken parents. Stay tuned with us…………..