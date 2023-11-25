Who is Jack Del Rio Wife? American Football Coach and Linebacker, Wiki-Bio, Age

Jack Del Rio is a very well-known and respected American football coach and a former professional linebacker. In this report, we are going to talk about Jack Del Rio and about his personal life. Currently, his personal life details are becoming the main topic on the web for discussion. People are coming on the web and searching about Jack Del Rio. Rumors are coming that Jack Del Rio’s wife’s name is Linda. The fans of Jack Del Rio are too curious to know the name of Jack Del Rio’s wife. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As we know Jack Del Rio is a famous and hard-working American football coach and a former professional linebacker. The American footballer coach Jack Del Rio was born on April 4, 1963. He played a key role in the University of Southern California by playing College football as a linebacker. He gained respect and popularity by training the students. He also played a significant role as a linebacker. The player Jack Del Rio is from Castro Valley, California. He is the son of Jack Del Rio Sr. who is an Italian-American big bandleader. Read more in the next section.

Who is Jack Del Rio Wife?

Further, completed his education at Hayward High School which is located in Hayward, California. During his high school time, he was passionate about football, baseball, and basketball. Currently, his name is becoming a social media headline and gaining a lot of attention. Netizens hit the search engine regarding his personal life. If you are seeking information about your wife, let us inform you that Jack Del Rio’s wife’s name is Linda Del Rio. She is serving as the post of philanthropist and supports youth initiatives that empower. Scroll down the page.

The wife of a football coach Linda serves the poor and helps many homeless people. She is the vice president of the Jack De Rio Foundation. Basically, the foundation works for youth and serves underprivileged youth in the communities. Not only this she is also a member of the Raider Wife Association where she works to build the Bay Area community. The couple married in 1988. The details of their wedding are unknown. The couple is blessed with four children. Moreover, Del Rio won the title of a North Coast Section 2A Championship with his team. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.