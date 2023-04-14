Who Is Jack Teixeira? FBI Arrests Massachusetts Airman Jack Teixeira in Leaked

The Federal Bureau of Investigation ( F.B.I) has gained huge success in arresting a young man who is suspected to be behind the biggest security leak of the decade, Pentagon Documents leak in the USA. The culprit, who became uncovered is identified as Jack Douglas Teixeria, a 21 years old US national guardsman. It has been reported that the accused leaked some important information on Russia- Ukraine war. Go through the whole article to know more about the recent achievement of the FBI.

Jack Douglas Teixeria, US national guardsman was a member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard according to the service records. It is through reports that the accused was the ringleader of an online gaming group and was operating this on Discoid and published the secret documents under the user name ‘Jack the Dripper’in his gaming group ‘Thug Shaker Central’, a chat group of gaming people. Police have revealed that he posted 50 to 100 photos and sensitive material related to the Ukraine war that was confidential. The police also revealed that they were spying for several days on the boy. You are on the right page to get the most of the information and must be curious to know more.

Who Is Jack Teixeira?

The internet is flooded with this sensational incident and people are questioning how a junior got access to highly secrecy materials. According to the sources, Jack Douglas Teixeria joined the force in 2019. His official title is found to be Cyber Transport Systems journeyman and he holds the rank of Airman 1st Class – a relatively junior position. It has been found out that he posted by the nickname “OG’ on the Discoid group. However, the motive behind the leak has not been discovered yet, as this was a pleasuring event for the young man to share with friends or was doing for any agency.

The police have taken the alleged accused into custody and further investigating as he was working alone or with someone else to get access to the secret sources. He has to face the charges of leaking classified documents under the Espionage Act. Jack Teixeira was arrested from his family home in Dighton located in Massachusetts. It is expected that he would be taken to court in Boston Today. As this matter is related to the US security system and the accused holds a relatively junior position, the concern of the FBI is high and further investigations are ongoing fast. We will be back to you as we get more info related o this news. Stay updated…….