Who Is Jacob Stevens? Ohio Teen Dies Attempting TikTok Challenge Explained!

A piece of heartbreaking news about a teenage boy who died during his Tik Tok challenge video. Yes, here we are talking about a very famous social media site Tik Tok. Nowadays Tik Tok is a very famous app in every country. If we talk about that boy who died during Tik Tok challenge, he is following the viral challenge that to led his death. This news is on trending due to the very famous app Tik Tok, which gets cause of someone’s death. People are searching for the reason for his death. What is the cause of his death? what was the challenge he was following? To know more about this news read the full article.

A boy Jacob Stevens was from Columbus, Ohio. He was 13 years old. According to the reports, he died after following Tik Tok challenge. He died after overdosing on an over-the-counter medication, which is part of his Tik Tok challenge. In the viral Tik Tok challenge, he takes 12 to 14 over-the-counter medications at once to create a hallucination. After this very horrific challenge, his family is warned by a shared post to not follow social media challenges. It may be risky and can cause death. In the photo, people could see Stevens lying on a hospital bed. His eyes were closed. Stevens was wrapped in a blanket. Steven’s hospital photo is going viral on social media pages. In the photo, people can also see how he was attached to numerous IVs and a ventilation machine. The machine was attached for assisted breathing.

Who Is Jacob Stevens?

After doing the Tik Tok challenge, he had to serve a reaction. He was under operation for six days. After doing this challenge, his condition was very critical. On this accident, his grandmother said that “I’m going to do anything I can to make sure another child doesn’t go through it”. His grandmother, Dianna Stevens got very hurt after watching his photo. She is still in shock. According to ABC6, Steven’s father said his son died due to a viral Tik Tok challenge he also said, Steven was attempting the challenge with his friends.

His friend was filming when he was doing this challenge, and after doing this challenge his body started seizing. Due to over taken doze of pills, his body started seizing. In the pills, there was Benadryl chemical was the cause of his death. After taking these pills, his brain stopped working. His father said by social media posts, parents have to monitor their child’s activity. Always check their phone cell and social media activity. May his soul rest in peace.