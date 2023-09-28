Who Is Jahkeem Griffin and Karlos Gibson? Three South Carolina Teens Arrested For Killing

Jahkeem Griffin, 17, Karlos Gibson, 17, and an unnamed 14-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with the tragic shooting deaths of three classmates at Eau Claire High School in Columbia, South Carolina. The incident happened at an abandoned house where the teens confronted each other, leading to the fatal shooting of three classmates and the wounding of another. According to police, the incident was the result of a months-long argument. Let’s continue to read the entire article for not to miss a single piece of information related to this horrible incident.

The tragic shooting killed three teenagers, 16-year-old Jacob Fanning 16-year-old Caleb Wise, and 17-year-old Dre’Von Riley. All three were Eau Claire high school students. The only other survivor was a middle schooler, 14, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries but has since been discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. when the three assailants opened fire on the victims while they were sitting in front of a dilapidated home in Columbia. The suspects then followed the victims as they tried to flee into the backyard. Swipe to know more details related to this incident.

Who Is Jahkeem Griffin and Karlos Gibson?

Sheriff Leon Lott stated at a press conference that the dispute between the two groups stemmed from a burglary that occurred two years ago. He did not elaborate on the nature of the dispute. “We have three teenagers who are never going to see adulthood, and it’s all because of a disagreement over something that happened two years ago,” Lott said. “It’s a beef that just keeps growing and growing, and then these young people decide to settle it by shooting each other.” Lott continued, “You’re standing here, shaking your head, wondering why these kids don’t do something different instead of resorting to violence and guns.” Let’s continue to know more about this case.