Who Is Jamaal Bowman’s Wife, Melissa Oppenheimer? Wiki-Bio, Age, and More

Jamaal Bowman is a famous American politician and educator. Rumors are coming that Jamaal Bowman's name is Melissa Oppenheimer.

Before talking about his wife let’s take a look at his profile. Jamaal Bowman’s birth name is Jamaal Anthony Bowman. Born on April 1, 1976. He is a famous American politician and educator serving as the U.S. representative in New York’s 16th congressional district since 2021. Further, Jamaal Bowman is the well-known founder and principal of the Cornerstone Academy for Social Action. He is a part of the Squad. Swipe up the page to know more in detail.

Further, grew up in Manhattan, New York, U.S. When Jamaal Bowman was 16 he walked to Sayreville, New Jersey with his family. Completed his high school at Sayreville War Memorial High School. When he was in high school, passionate about football and played football in high school. Additionally, he got a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of New Haven in 1999.

Jamaal Bowman's wife's name is Melissa Oppenheimer. The couple have three children. Melissa Oppenheimer is the loving mother of three children. Despite her prearranged character, Melissa's impactful donations have gained her praise as a beacon of light within her society. Melissa Oppenheimer is known for her charming and warm nature.