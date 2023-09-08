Who Is James Bulger Killers? Jon Venables and Robert Thompson After Guilty Verdict?

In this article, we are going to talk about James Bulger. As per the sources, James Bulger was kidnapped by two ten-year-old boys in February 1993 before being tortured and murdered. This murder left the whole nation in shock. Once again James Bulger Muder news made headlines on the internet. His name is once again in the social media controversy. Now, the search engine hit the questions regarding this killer. People are very eager to know what happened to James Bulger and where are his killers now. There are many questions that have been raised after coming to this news. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As we earlier mentioned in February 1933, James Bulger was kidnapped and after this, he was tortured and murdered. This crime shocked the nation. Both killer’s names are Jon Venables and Robert Thompson. Both were 10 years old when they committed this crime. The victim James had been out shopping with his mummy Denis in Bootle. Both did this horrific crime at the age of 10. This case left the entire world in disbelief. This was unbelievable for the people How could a small children can do such a horrific accident? More information is mentioned below.

What happened to James Bulger killers?

Because both were over the 10 therefore case was filed against Jon Venables and Robert Thompson. Jon Venables and Robert Thompson toured the victim to death in a brutal attack. The victim’s father shared his son’s sad story actually what happened to him. The killers were considered the age of criminal responsibility in the UK. The killers were released in 2001 after serving almost 10 years. Further, James’ father’s name is Ralph Bulger who recently talked about his son. After the investigation, James’s father and his mother Denise got divorced and ended their marriage life. Scroll down the page to learn more.

James’s father is still not married yet. James murder left a high impact on his father Ralph Bulger. If we talk about the killer’s parents, they found themself in the legal spotlight. Jon Venables’ parents’ name are Susan and Neil who was supportive system at that time. They never accept their son’s crime and mistake even after their son confessed his crime. After, their release both killer’s identification has been changed. Not only this they are not allowed to come again to Liverpool, where this incident happened. This crime had a huge impact on their lives. Still, struggling due to their crime. Keep following this page to know more viral news.