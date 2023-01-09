Who Is James Edds? 9-Year-Old Boy Dies After Serious Brain Injuries Following Crash Involving Drunk Driver

Recently the news has come on the internet that a 9-year-old boy was involved in an accident. He suffered serious brain wounds in after a car was hit by a drunk driver. Recently this news has come on the internet and as soon as this news went viral uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. As we know that nowadays accident cases increasing day by day. Since the news went out many people are very shocked by this tragic incident. Now many people are very curious to know about the 9-year-old boy and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, the 9-year-old boy was struck by a drunk driver when he had been travelling. After the accident, he was taken to the hospital for treatment. But he could not save and he was pronounced dead on 7 January 2023, Saturday. James Lachlan Edds was heading out with his mom whose name is Anastasia and she is 42 years old, to purchase new soccer boots with his Christmas money when his Toyota sedan was hit by a Lexus SUV in Killarney Vale on 4 January 2023. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Who Is James Edds?

Reportedly, the SUV has been allegedly driven by Kristie Fiona Anne Merrett, 51, who reportedly failed to stop at a give way sign. After the accident, the emergency services took an hour to free the young boy who has been trapped inside the vehicle. then He passed away at Newcastle’s John Hunter Hospital in critical condition. A 9-year-old boy’s mother has been taken to the hospital after sustaining minor wounds. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

A 9-year-old boy passing news has been confirmed by his aunt, Nicole Micos. The boy was identified as James. She announced the boy’s death on social media platforms on Sunday 8 January 2023. Tragically, James has been taken from us way too soon,” Nicole Micos stated on Facebook. She also said, James loved kicking a ball around with mum and jumping on the trampoline with his mates. Since his passing news went out on social media platforms many people are very shocked by his sudden death and they are also paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay connected to the Dekh News for more updates.