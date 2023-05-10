Who Is James Jaronczyk? Massapequa Boater James Jaronczyk Missing in Great South Bay

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about him and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about him. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article.

New York State officials confirmed Monday, May 8, 2023, that Long Island boater James Zaronski is still missing. Jaronczyk was last seen boating off the coast of Suffolk County near Babylon. CBS reported that the Coast Guard Police and the Bureau of Maritime Aviation are currently on a rescue mission. Before suspending the search at 8 p.m. on Monday, they were searching for James Jaronski primarily at lairs and marinas in Suffolk County. In a public statement James Jaronski’s sister, Amanda, asked the local boating community to help with the search effort. She said her brother is an accomplished racing boat pilot and fisherman but may have been lost after being hit by a rogue wave. The New York Post reported that James Zaronski was with his family the day he disappeared. He reportedly briefly visited the Tres Palms restaurant in Babylon, before preparing to board his 22-foot Progressive speedboat at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Who Is James Jaronczyk?

Jaronczyk was preparing his speedboat for the first competition of the upcoming boat racing season. An eyewitness told the police that the victim’s boat got caught in a strong wave and the missing person fell overboard. Fire Island station spokesman Petty Officer Ryan Schultz said rescue teams were deployed soon after, but found nothing. As the search continued, authorities used boats from Suffolk County, as well as police and Coast Guard helicopters from the federal agency’s Cape Cod, Massachusetts station. CBS reported that shortly thereafter, members of Jaronsky’s family began camping in Babylon Dock Village. His parents, who lived in Massapequa, were in South Carolina when they received news that he was missing. He soon travelled to New York to help the rest of the family.

As of Monday, the search had been underway for 36 hours and the Coast Guard announced that the weather was not ideal for them to continue their efforts. He said that during the search, he had covered a distance of about 1000 nautical miles. Even though the authorities have called off their efforts for the time being, James Zaronski's family has expressed their intention to continue. They said they were hopeful of finding the missing person alive. The police have not yet obtained any leads regarding this case.