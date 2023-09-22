Who is Jamie Lee Komoroski? Driver Indicted in Alleged DUI Golf Cart Crash Footage

After a long investigation, the killer of Samantha Miller has been arrested. Yes, you read right the authorities booked Jamie Lee Komoroski in prison who killed her on the day of her marriage in Folly Beach. He was finally indicted on 20 September 2023 and this news is running in the trends of the internet and news channels. Lots of people are showing thier interest and continuously hitting the search engines to know more about this incident. In this article, we are going to discuss every single piece of information and also talk about the accused and the victim, so read completely.

According to the reports, a newly married woman named Samantha Miller crashed in Folly Beach has finally been indicted. She was 34 years old at the time of her passing and this incident occurred on 28 April 2023 at Folly Beach, South Carolina. Court documents filed on Wednesday 20 September 2023 show the grand jury returned indictments for felony DUI resulting in death. Jamie Lee Komoroski was charged with two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury and reckless homicide and has been arrested relating to this incident. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to learn more about this incident.

Who is Jamie Lee Komoroski?

Jamie Lee Komoroski is a 25-year-old man who is facing charges for killing Samantha. On the day of this incident, the suspect was drunk and Miller slammed her Toyota Camry into a golf cart while she was being escorted out of the wedding venue by her husband Aric Hutchinson. In this accident, the golf cart rolled over multiple times before it rammed her, killing her and two more people were also injured due to this incident. He was drunk and driving at 65mph on the day of the incident, as per the police statement. The accused was drunk three times more than the legal limit in South Carolina.

There is an investigation was begun after this incident. In this investigation, Judge Michael Nettles ordered him to remain behind bars on 1 August in court for the hearing. Now, he returned and was charged with two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury and reckless homicide against Jamie Lee Komoroski. The suspect is 25 years olds and facing the charges of her murder. The investigation is continuing and our sources are on the way to fetch more details. We will update our article soon. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles.