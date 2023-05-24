Who Is Jamie Lynn? 14-year-old daughter Maddie’s Name After Playful Social Media Throwdown With Husband

The breaking news is coming from Los Angeles, California about Jamie Lynn Spears. This time Jamie Lynn Spear’s daughter’s news is going viral on social media platforms and getting a lot of attention. The news is coming that Jamie Lynn Spear changed her daughter’s last name. This news is circulating on the internet. People have many quarries questions regarding this news. Her fans want to know why she changed her daughter’s last name. People have very eager to know the complete information regarding this news. If you also want to know her daughter’s complete information so continue with this page till the end. Let’s read in detail.

According to the sources, a well-known personality Jamie Lynn Spears has changed her daughter’s last name. Jamie Lynn Spears is the sister of Britney Spears. Now, her fans want to know why she changed her daughter’s last name so let us tell you that she take this step after a big argument with her husband on Instagram. Her husband’s name is Jamie Waston. He got married to Jamie Lynn in 2014. Her ex-boyfriend’s name is Casey Aldridge. She has one child with Casey Aldridge, whose name is Maddie Briann Aldridge. Now, her news is on every social media platform.

Who Is Jamie Lynn?

As per reports, Jamie Lynn changed her daughter’s name from Aldridge to Waston. She took this step after ten years of marriage. This is actor Jamie Lynn’s personal choice after the argument with her husband on Instagram. She also changed her daughter’s last name on her daughter’s Instagram page. Now, her daughter’s name is Maddie Waston. However, it is not confirmed that she submitted any legal documents regarding her daughter’s name change. Now, it is all clear why she changed her daughter’s name. Jamie Lynn is 32 years old. She is from Mississippi, U.S. She is an American actress and singer.

Moreover, people are searching in huge quantities that why are the actor Lynn and Jamie Waston fighting. As per reports, Jamie Waston is 40 years old. He is from Louisiana. Jamie Lynn met with Jamie Waston in 2010. The couple was fighting on Instagram about taking a divorce. It was a playful fight between Jamie Lynn and Jamie Waston. Further, she said, she is taking a divorce from her spouse. She announced divorce news on May 23, 2023. She is taking a divorce because her spouse posted her personal photo without her permission. In the photo, you can see the actor Lynn and her daughter sleeping.