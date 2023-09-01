Who Is Jaya Verma Sinha? The First Woman CEO of 166-year-old Railway Board

You will be happy to know that our Central Government has elected the new Chairman of the Railway Board and also appointed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). We know you all must be very excited to know our new Railway Board Chairman. So because of such a thing, let us tell you that our new Railway Board President is Jaya Verma Sinha. Yes, you heard it right. Jaya Verma Sinha is also the new chairperson and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Railway Board. Continue reading to learn every detail known about this news.

Railway Board Indian Railways has to hand over this responsibility to Jaya Verma Sinha very deliberately, and we know that she will do her work well and with complete honesty. Jaya Verma Sinha will give a new direction to our Indian Railway Corporation by replacing Anil Kumar Lahoti. She has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the overall transportation of freight and passenger services by the Indian Railways. Prior to this position, Jaya Verma Sinha was working as an Additional Member, of Traffic Transport, Railway Board, Indian Railways.

Who Is Jaya Verma Sinha?

Jaya Verma Sinha is very happy with her new post and is very much discussed nowadays on the internet. The one you see is also talking about Jaya Verma Sinha’s new post. You must have seen some videos of your Jaya Verma on social media, in which she is doing her work with full dedication. Looking at such an attitude Jaya, it seems that now our country is going in the right direction. Jaya Verma started her journey in 1988. She chose her career in 1988, which is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer. She has been in this field for over 35 years out of which he has worked in various capacities including Operations, Information Technology, Commercial, and Vigilance.

According to the information, it is a matter of history in our Indian Railways till now Kuki Jaya Verma the riddle of our Indian Railways has been appointed as the Principal Chief Operating Manager of South Eastern Railway. It is being told that Jaya, a 1988 batch IRTS officer, is an alumnus of Allahabad University who has once again proved that a woman is no less than anyone by achieving her new destination. We congratulate Jaya Verma Sinha very much that she has fulfilled her dream. Here we shared the complete information. So, don’t forget to follow us for more interesting updates.