Who Is Jaylani Rosa? A Desperate Search for a 13-Year-Old Missing Girl

27 mins ago
by Ricky Maurya

Riverview, Florida, has been placed on high alert in the wake of the disappearance of 17-year-old Jaylani Rosa, known to her family and friends as “Jay,” who has been reported missing. It is believed that she may have fled the area. Due to her history of severe depression, there is a heightened level of concern for her well-being. Description of Jaylani Rosa: She is a seventh-grader attending Rodgers Middle School in the Riverview area. She is a Hispanic female, approximately 5 feet 1 inch in height and weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair.

Jaylani has been observed wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers. Jaylani is a loving and caring individual who loves to dance, sing, draw, and play video games. She is known to be bubbly behavior, with a big heart. Additionally, Jaylani is well-liked and well-known in her school and local community. Additionally, there is no known medical or mental health issue that would necessitate medication or treatment. Jaylani does not have access to cell phones, social media accounts, or any other forms of communication.

Jaylani Rosa went missing from her home in Riverview at 11:30 a.m. on October 30. Her family and Hillsborough County sheriff’s office said she told her mom she was meeting a friend at the park. She didn’t come home and hasn’t called her family since. Her mom reported her missing at 4:00 p.m. after she didn’t show up to dinner. The sheriff’s office said they started a search right away with K-9 units, choppers, drones, and volunteers looking for her. They also sent out an alert asking for any info or sightings of her. Her family is working with the sheriff’s office and is asking for everyone to keep an eye out for her. They’re also doing their search and spreading the word on social media, posting flyers and flyers. They’re offering a $ 10,000 reward if anyone has any info that could help find her.

Local law enforcement officials are asking for any information regarding the whereabouts of Jaylani Rose in the past 24 hours. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Reece at 863- 632- 8781. Time is critical when it comes to missing person cases, and your assistance could be vital in bringing Jay home safely. People with mental health issues often make impulsive decisions and there is a fear that she could harm herself. Finding her quickly is essential to keeping her safe.

