Who Is Jaylani Rosa? A Desperate Search for a 13-Year-Old Missing Girl

Riverview, Florida, has been placed on high alert in the wake of the disappearance of 17-year-old Jaylani Rosa, known to her family and friends as “Jay,” who has been reported missing. It is believed that she may have fled the area. Due to her history of severe depression, there is a heightened level of concern for her well-being. Description of Jaylani Rosa: She is a seventh-grader attending Rodgers Middle School in the Riverview area. She is a Hispanic female, approximately 5 feet 1 inch in height and weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair.

Jaylani has been observed wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers. Jaylani is a loving and caring individual who loves to dance, sing, draw, and play video games. She is known to be bubbly behavior, with a big heart. Additionally, Jaylani is well-liked and well-known in her school and local community. Additionally, there is no known medical or mental health issue that would necessitate medication or treatment. Jaylani does not have access to cell phones, social media accounts, or any other forms of communication.

Who Is Jaylani Rosa?