Who Is Jayne Hounslow? 8 Killed in Hit and Run Outside Burlington School

According to the reports, a 21-year-old individual was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run incident.

According to the reports, a 21-year-old individual was arrested in connection with this incident. In this incident, an 8-year-old girl named Jayne Hounslow was struck in a hit-and-run incident and this incident took place on Wednesday evening 3 May 2023 outside of the Central Public School which is located in Burlington. If we talk in detail then she just exited her parent’s car at about 5:30 pm and was going to cross a driveway to enter the east entrance of the school but suddenly he was struck by a white SUV as it was exiting the parking lot. Scroll tuned to our article to know what happened next.

Who Is Jayne Hounslow?

In the police reports, she was immediately taken to the hospital and was getting treatment for her injuries. However, the doctors confirm her death, and the hospital where she died is identified as the McMaster Children’s Hospital. The police began an investigation after this incident and recently detained a 21-year-old resident and took him into custody. They arrested him with the help of a witness who helped to verify the vehicle and police shared this information at a news conference on Thursday morning. The police is continue on this investigation and this investigation is ongoing but not much information has been shared about this incident. We will update our article after getting more information related to this case.

The cause of her death can be said as her major injuries which she receives when she was struck by the vehicle. The vehicle is identified as a car but the brand, and company of the car are not confirmed yet. Many people are sharing their condolences with the victim's family and supporting her family during this painful time period. The family of the victim demanded justice and many theories of this incident are still not revealed. Currently, not much information is coming out related to this incident.