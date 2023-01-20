Who Is Jazdel Gabayeron? Jazdel Gabayeron Found Dead After Six Days Of Disappearance

Many missing cases have been reported in the last few days and these reports have been rising in every single day. Unfortunately, another incident has been reported the same a 16-year-old girl, Jazdel Gabayeron who went missing on January 12, 2023, was found dead on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, after six days after her disappearance. It is shocking news for the entire school and family members. Since the news came out about Jazdel Gabayeron, many individuals are trying to know the exact cause of her death and what happened to her, how did she die?

Many questions have been raised among people what was the reason behind her death? Was she murdered? Let’s find our more about the unfortunate incident and how did it happen? According to the sources, Jazdel Gabayeron’s body was found in an abandoned bunkhouse near a housing complex here. She was reported missing on January 12, 2023, by her family members. Along with this, the decomposing remain of Jazdel Gabayeron who was a student of SPED Integrated School was retrieved inside a makeshift comfort room of the bunkhouse beside Conel Road and across the Camella Cerritos subdivision in Purok Malipayon, Barangay San Isidro. The location was a few meters away from a road to her school campus, where Jazdel Gabayeron was last seen on January 12.

What Happened To Jazdel Gabayeron?

A report provided by the City Police Station No. 4 said the body of Jazdel Gabayeron was located sprawled inside the comfort room by children playing nearby the area at around 3 PM Wednesday and reported to the residents of the area. Later, police reported to the crime scene and they found Jazdel Gabayeron, who was still in her school uniform. Along with this, her phone, school bag, and other personal things were dispersed at the site.

Along with this, a caliber 9 mm handgun and an empty shell were also found near the deceased body. The entire Jazdel Gabayeron family broke down after seeing and confirming her remains were found at the site. A Facebook post reads,” We are saddened by the death of one of our Foursquare Youth named Jazdel Gabayeron. Our sincerest condolences to the bereaved family, may the LOVE OF THE LORD COMFORT YOU and GIVES YOU COURAGE in this difficult time”. Multiple school students are paying tributes to her and giving condolences to the family member who are going through a difficult time. She will be always remembered by her loved ones.