Who Is Jenna Ellis Husband? Is She Still Married? The Truth Behind Her Relationships

2 days ago
by Bhawna Yadav

The American conservative lawyer Jenna Ellis found herself in the social media controversy. In this report, we are going to talk about Jenna Ellis and her recent rumors. People are coming on the internet and wondering about her personal details. Netezins is very excited to know her husband’s name. The question stands is she still unmarried or not? Jenna Ellis’s husband’s name is a mystery for many people. Rumors are coming that Jenna Ellis married David Rives.  This article helps you to learn recent viral news of Jenna Ellis which we revealed in the next section. Stay connected with this page.

Who Is Jenna Ellis Husband

As we earlier mentioned Jenna Ellis is a very well-known American conservative lawyer. She was born on November 1, 1984. As per her date of birth, she is currently 38 years old. The American lawyer Jenna Lynn Ellis is mostly famous for her work as a part of Donald Trump’s legal team. She is a former deputy district attorney in Weld County, Colorado. In November 2019, the American lawyer Jenna Lynn Ellis was hired by Donald Trump as senior legal adviser. The people knew her as the legal advisor for Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Read more in the next section.

Who Is Jenna Ellis Husband?

According to the sources, the American lawyer Jenna Ellis was married to David Rivers. The couple married in 2019. Due to the personal reasons. The couple parted away in just two months of their marriage. After that, the American lawyer has not married anyone since her divorce from David Rives. Further, if we talk about David Rives is a weekly host on the TBN. In the past, he married Jenna Ellis. David Rives is a talented person who is passionate about several works such as books, documentaries, and radio shows. Scroll down the page.

He worked in many television shows. Initially, the couple Jenna Ellis and David Rives engaged in April 2019. In the same year, they married in June. After their marriage, the couple faced many personal problems. Jenna Ellis divorced David Rives just two months after their marriage in August 2019. Since Jenna Ellis’s divorce, there are no public details and rumors that she married again. She is still unmarried and living her life peacefully. Jenna Ellis is on the top of the American lawyer’s list. She is working with her full dedication. Further, this is not the first time she found herself in internet controversies. We give complete details about Jenna Ellis’s marriage life in the above section. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.

