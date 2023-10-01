Who is Jessica Mann? ‘Meatball’ Dayjia Blackwell’s Lawyer Claims ‘all-out Assault’ on Philly ‘Looter’ is Racially Driven

Dayjia Blackwell’s attorney, Jessica Mann, called the response to her recent livestream of a flash mob looting in Philadelphia a “racist, all-out assault.” “Meatball” (Dayjia’s real name) uploaded a video of the looters to her Instagram feed, where she encouraged her more than 181,000 followers to join in the chaos. The video showed the looters breaking into a flash mob in Philadelphia. Keep reading the entire article. So, you don’t miss any details.

Jessie Mann has been a lawyer since October 2015 and is currently the managing attorney at Shaka Johnson's Law Office. She has a lot of experience in the legal field, having worked as a legal intern at Johnson Russeck & Page Trial Lawyers. She learned how to prepare for trials, draft motions, handle correspondence, and observe courtrooms. She also interned at a public defender's office in Gainesville Ga, where she helped supervise criminal cases, did client interviews, and did legal research. Before her law career, Jessica worked as a security guard for over three years at Huffmaster. She has a JD from the Drexel U School of Law and finished her education there in 2015. She also got a bachelor's degree in criminal justice in 2012 from the University of Phoenix. Who is Jessica Mann?

Jessica Mann said that Dayjia was "a bright, funny, and amazing young African-American woman" who made a name for herself by creating funny and captivating social media content. She said that she had "captured the hearts" of thousands of people and left a trail of "laughter and joy" in her wake. She said that her videos were full of "silly skits" and "intriguing pranks" that would bring a smile to anyone who saw them. She also said that her enthusiasm was "unbelievable" and that she always went into each show to entertain and uplift her audience.