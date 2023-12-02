Who Is Jesus Castellanos-Carreon? 7-Year-Old Boy with Autism Found Dead in Pond

In today’s article, we are going to share with you a news which is becoming increasingly viral on the internet day by day. Recent news has revealed that a 7-year-old autistic Texas boy was found dead in a pond, hours after being reported missing. Yes, you heard it right. This news has forced people to know more deeply about this incident. People have even started asking many questions like how did the 7 year old boy go missing? Is the police busy in solving the case ranging from the disappearance of a 7 year old boy to his death and many other cases? Keeping all these things in mind, we have collected for you every information related to this incident. Continue reading the article to know this news in depth.

As we have told you at the beginning of the article a 7-year-old Jesus J Castellanos-Carreon went missing on 26, November, Sunday around 2:45 pm. When the child was reported missing to the police station by his parents, police personnel continued their investigation to locate 7-year-old Jesus J Castellanos-Carreon. After the investigation, some such shocking results came out that people became disheartened after knowing them. Although everyone was praying that Jesus J Castellanos-Carreon would be found safe by the police.

Who Is Jesus Castellanos-Carreon?

According to the information, it has been revealed that 7 year old Jesus J Castellanos-Carreon, who went missing on November 26, 2023, was found dead by the police in the swimming pool near Pasadera Road, just 6 hours after he went missing, i.e. at 8 pm. The death of Jesus J Castellanos-Carreon is a bad shock for his family. The disappearance and death of 7-year-old Jesus J Castellanos-Carreon has devastated his family and the entire Autistic Texas community. The police had tried their best to find the 7 year old boy safe but the police also appeared disappointed with this news.

The police have considered it necessary to continue the investigation on this case and complete the process of arresting the culprit of the 7 year old child. Everyone is demanding that Jesus Castellanos-Carreon should get justice as soon as possible. As far as the question arises about organizing the funeral of Jesus Castellanos-Carreon, the victim’s family has not yet shared any clear information about it. Whatever information we had related to this news, we have shared it with you in this article. We will keep sharing more such news with you but for that, you will have to stay with us.