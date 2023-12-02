CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Who Is Jesus Castellanos-Carreon? 7-Year-Old Boy with Autism Found Dead in Pond

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by Vandna Chauhan

In today’s article, we are going to share with you a news which is becoming increasingly viral on the internet day by day. Recent news has revealed that a 7-year-old autistic Texas boy was found dead in a pond, hours after being reported missing. Yes, you heard it right. This news has forced people to know more deeply about this incident. People have even started asking many questions like how did the 7 year old boy go missing? Is the police busy in solving the case ranging from the disappearance of a 7 year old boy to his death and many other cases? Keeping all these things in mind, we have collected for you every information related to this incident. Continue reading the article to know this news in depth.

Jesus Castellanos-CarreonJesus Castellanos-Carreon

As we have told you at the beginning of the article a 7-year-old Jesus J Castellanos-Carreon went missing on 26, November, Sunday around 2:45 pm. When the child was reported missing to the police station by his parents, police personnel continued their investigation to locate 7-year-old Jesus J Castellanos-Carreon. After the investigation, some such shocking results came out that people became disheartened after knowing them. Although everyone was praying that Jesus J Castellanos-Carreon would be found safe by the police.

Who Is Jesus Castellanos-Carreon?

According to the information, it has been revealed that 7 year old Jesus J Castellanos-Carreon, who went missing on November 26, 2023, was found dead by the police in the swimming pool near Pasadera Road, just 6 hours after he went missing, i.e. at 8 pm. The death of Jesus J Castellanos-Carreon is a bad shock for his family. The disappearance and death of 7-year-old Jesus J Castellanos-Carreon has devastated his family and the entire Autistic Texas community. The police had tried their best to find the 7 year old boy safe but the police also appeared disappointed with this news.

The police have considered it necessary to continue the investigation on this case and complete the process of arresting the culprit of the 7 year old child. Everyone is demanding that Jesus Castellanos-Carreon should get justice as soon as possible. As far as the question arises about organizing the funeral of Jesus Castellanos-Carreon, the victim’s family has not yet shared any clear information about it. Whatever information we had related to this news, we have shared it with you in this article. We will keep sharing more such news with you but for that, you will have to stay with us.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

best single male enhancement pills milf help with viagra dick male enhancement products sold in stores on demand male enhancement pills evermax male enhancement free trial does taking testosterone help your sex drive eliz keto pills reviews how to lose weight in a short period of time i can t lose weight and i hate myself weight support keto bhb pills diet pills and constipation raven symone diet pills side effects of keto burn xtreme pills does taking keto pills work bethel 30 diet pills to purchase does dance help you lose weight fastest way to lose weight in 2 months will i stop snoring if i lose weight blood pressure medication with food low dose blood pressure medication for migraines list of medications to avoid with high blood pressure acetaminophen with blood pressure medication high blood pressure medication alcohol consumption do salt pills lower your blood pressure high blood pressure medication 5 mg treatment of low blood pressure in urdu high blood pressure medication hydrochlorothiazide bruising blood pressure medication can you take mobic with blood pressure medication blood pressure medication high blood pressure does cbd help with chronic pain best thc cbd for pain best cbd for sleep virginia review gummy king cbd medici quest hemp gummy bears review can you take cbd oil is needed for anxiety captain amsterdam cbd gummies cbd gummies for not smoking cbd gummies 900 mg best cbd gummies for clogged arteries