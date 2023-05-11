Who Is Jhong Hilario? and Scandal Controversy and Leaked Photos Explained

Nowadays, a name on social media is going viral. Jhong Hilario’s Scandal photos that were leaked in 2013 still make a headline on the internet. As per reports, his private photos were leaked in 2013. Once again his news is going trending on social media. This news is making huge controversy after once again viral this news. Further, after hearing this news people have many quarries regarding this news. Why did he come once again in the headlines? What is the actual news about the Jhong Hilario scandal? If you want to know the complete information about the Jhong Hilario scandal so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, Jhong Hilario is a professional dancer, politician, and actor. He is a well-known television personality. Further, he has been working as a councilor of Makati since 2016. He is an actor, host, and dancer. He is recently trending due to the leak of his private photos on the social media site Instagram. The photo is of his college when he was bathing in a college washroom. His three photos have been leaked on the internet. But none of the three pictures, of his private part was mistakenly shown.

Who Is Jhong Hilario?

As per reports, this news is on April 16, 2013. His photos were leaked on Tuesday, 2013. From Jhong’s side, those photos were deleted but however, but the photos were found once again on social media sites. Many social media users already got those pictures and shared them on their websites and on other various social media sites. The victim Jhong is no more interested to talk about this topic anymore. He has been in the film industry for a long time. He worked in the Film industry with many famous personalities.

Further, now once again he became the victim of controversy. Social media users are talking about his private videos and photos. His private bathing videos and photos have been shared on Facebook and Instagram. The photos were shared on his official social media account. The photos were published on April 16, 2013. The people are once again talking about Jhong Hilario’s scandal. His photos were published on various social media platforms including Twitter and Reddit. Many social media users are making fun of Jhong Hilario’s scandal photos. Moreover, it is not confined that he published his private photos intentionally or it was accidentally. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update on the same site.