Who Is Jimmy Graham? New Orleans Saints Tight End Jimmy Graham Found Wandering And Disoriented By Police

In this article, we are going to talk about Jimmy Graham who is getting too much attention for lats some time period. He is an American football tight end for the New Orleans Saints of the National Football League (NFL). It is shared that he was arrested recently and this news is making the headlines on the internet and lots of people are wants to learn the complete details about his arrest news. Some sources claimed that it is fake news and many other questions are also raising related to him, so we made an article and shared the whole details related to him.

Yes, you heard right Jimmy was arrested on Friday night 18 August 2023 in Southern California after performing erratic behavior. After his erratic behavior, police made attention to him and arrested him. On Saturday, a statement was shared by the NFL’s Saints that he suffered a “seizure”. He was taken to the hospital after his arrest and is with the team. He experienced a medical episode on the evening of 18 August 2023 that resulted in him becoming disoriented. Keep reading this article and know more about this incident.

Who Is Jimmy Graham?

As per the official reports, he was arrested by the local authorities and taken into custody. Then, he was transported to a local hospital for what Dr. John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure and spent the night under medical supervision and testing for his health. If we talk about whether he is playing or not then yes, he is playing and he will be seen in the upcoming match in which his team will play against the Los Angeles Chargers. Police also shared that they received a call about a suspicious person exhibiting erratic behavior. Authorities also found him wandering the streets in a Los Angeles location that was not identified.

It is also shared that he was arrested for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting, delaying, and obstructing a police officer. Both chargers are misdemeanors. It is not the first time that he was arrested before the arrest on Friday, he was arrested on 25 July 2010. If we talk about himself then, he is an American football tight end for the New Orleans Saints of the National Football League (NFL). Recently, he was arrested but now he has been released and he is preparing himself for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.