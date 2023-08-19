Who is John Daniels Jr? Man Charged With Murder Of Stepmom In Cresskill Townhome

Recently the news has come on the internet that 48-year-old Irma Daniels’s body has been discovered at home on Wednesday. This incident took place at Stonegate Trail in Cresskill. As per the police report, a man who worked at his father’s law company as a lawful aide has been charged with hitting his stepmother to death with a baseball bat. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on many social networking sites. Now people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

After the tragic incident that occurred at the family's townhouse on Wednesday, 16 August 2023, the man allegedly escaped the location after committing the crime.

Who is John Daniels Jr?

30-year-old Arthur Daniels completed her education at Bergen Catholic High in Bergen in 2011. At that time, 48-year-old Irma Daniels got married to John Daniels Sr. The famous New Jersey lawyer who had been working as a managing partner at his family’s almost century-old law firm known as Daniels & Daniels at 68th Street and Park Avenue in Guttenberg. Reportedly, John Daniels Jr. served as a legal subordinate at the firm for two years, from 2018 to 2020, as per the report. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

John Daniels Jr. completed his MBA in May 2022 from the Boston College Carroll School of Management. Now he is blamed for first-degree murder, hindering anxiety by supplying incorrect details, and weapons charges. After the tragic incident, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella told Borough police answered a 911 call. The dispatchers answered an attack and discovered the body of Irma Daniels in the house. Irma was attacked in the head with a baseball bat by Daniels. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.