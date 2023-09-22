Who is Johnathan Quiles? Johnathan Quiles Found Guilty of Murder in Death of His Pregnant 16-year-old Niece

Currenlty, a Florida man is found guilty of killing his 16-year-old niece. His niece was pregnant with his baby. In this article, we are going to talk about Johnathan Quiles. Currently, this name is on the top of the social media headlines and creating a huge controversy. This news is circulating over the internet and people want to know about Johnathan Quiles. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a very horrific was seen in Florida where a man killed his niece who was pregnant with his baby. His niece was 16 years old at the time of passing. Further, Johnathan Quiles not only impregnated his niece but was also condemned for killing her brutally. The moment this news was uploaded on the internet it’s gone viral over the internet and left people in shock. The accused is identified as Johnathan Quiles who is from Florida. Currently, he is facing legal allegations. He was found guilty of killing his own niece. Swipe up the page to know more.

Who is Johnathan Quiles?

Further, the incident took place on September 21. His niece who was 16 years old at the of her passing names is identified as Lyana Sawyer. As per News 4 Jax’s reports, Lyana was missing from December 2018. She was last seen at her Jacksonville high school. She was returning from her school on her missing day. Johnathan Quiles brutally murders his 16-year-old niece. This crime was found because of CCTV footage. The CCTV footage shows his activities clearly. Moreover, after the murderIyana’s body was never rescued and prosecutors accepted she was tossed in a dump.

On the murder day, the accused Quiles was recognized for leaving in a red minivan around 11 a.m. He was an employee at Ace Pick-A-Part. He returned about an hour and a half later. The CCTV footage also shows that he was using machinery to move a vehicle out of the line of sight. As per the sources, he killed his niece in the minivan and left her dead body in the car for disposal. People are searching that what are the charges against Johnathan Quiles so let us inform you that he is facing first-degree murder charges for killing Iyana’s unborn child and for murdering Iyana. Now, Johnathan Quiles now facing the prospect of the death penalty.