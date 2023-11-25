Who is Joi Dickerson-Neal? Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of 1991 $exual Assault of College Student

The recent news is coming that a very well-known personality Diddy is facing serious allegations of drugging a woman. The incident happened in 1991. Today’s article is about a common woman whose name is Joi Dickerson-Neal. The name of Sean Combs who also known as Diddy is on the top of the social media headlines. His recent viral news is creating a huge controversy. The American personality is facing legal charges which are filed by Joi Dickerson-Neal. He was found guilty of drugging a woman and filming the attack. This article helps you to learn the recent viral news of Joi Dickerson-Neal and Diddy. Let’s delve into this in detail.

According to the sources, the lawsuit was filed by Joi Dickerson-Neal against the American personality Diddy. Joi Dickerson-Neal is the second woman who filed the lawsuit against Diddy. She was se*ually assaulted by the music mogul Sean Combs. If we talk about Joi Dickerson-Neal, a psychology student at Syracuse University in 1991. As per the lawsuit, she was dragged by Diddy, which left her unable to walk. Joi Dickerson-Neal was se*ually harassed by Diddy. Sean Combs also known as Diddy, is an American rapper, singer, and record producer. The American singer is currently 54 years old.

Who is Joi Dickerson-Neal?

Further, Diddy has many previous crime records. The recent legal charges he is facing about se*ual allegation. On November 17, 2023, the lawsuit was filed by his former partner Cassie Ventura. He was found guilty of rape, s*x trafficking Physical abuse. However, the recent lawsuit was filed on November 23, 2023, by Joi Dickerson-Neal. She alleged that Diddy se*ually assaulted her and released the footage as “revenge porn”. The woman Joi Dickerson-Neal was se*ualy, mentally, and emotionally assaulted by Diddy. Joi Dickerson-Neal was a college student when this incident happened. Diddy recorded the incident and showed his close ones. Read more in the next section.

The American singer Diddy met with Joi Dickerson-Neal in 1991, when she visited for the winter break, as per the Business Insider. Joi Dickerson-Neal was a waitress when both visited Well’s restaurant which is located in Harlem. The producer of the Bad Boys label asked Joi Dickerson-Neal for a studio recording. As per the lawsuit, the singer missed the drug in her meal. She was unable to walk and stand. Her legs were also felt rubbery. Joi Dickerson-Neal comes to know about this through musician Devante Swing. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.