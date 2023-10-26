Headline

Who is Jonathan Majors Wife? Is He Married to Meagan Good? Explained!

1 day ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

Jonathan Majors has been getting attention on the internet over the last few days and lots of queries are arriving related to his marriage. He is an American actor and carries a large number of fans around the world. Yes, you heard right it become a hot topic on the internet and many are hitting the search engine platforms to know “Is he Married to Meagan Good”. Some sources claimed that he is married while some claimed it is false and it is creating confusion among the people and netizens. Let’s continue this article to learn more about his marital status and also talk more about himself.

Who is Jonathan Majors Wife

The topic of Jonathan’s marriage went viral and rapidly circulated on the top of the internet sites. Our sources have fetched a lot of details about his marriage and we will try to cover all details. Let us clarify that he is not married to Meagan Good. Rumors of the couple’s marriage began circulating because they had been dating together over the last few days but they didn’t share any update about their relationship to a marriage stage yet. Several details are left to share about Jonathan, so swipe up this page and continue your reading.

Who is Jonathan Majors Wife?

The couple confirmed on 13 May 2023 that they were dating together. Some sources also claimed that Meagan has given support to him amid allegations on 15 May 2023. Later, they were seen together traveling together on 22 May 2023. She also accompanies him to his court appearance on 20 June 2023 and they become good friends. She spends her 42nd birthday with him. He was arrested on 25 March 2023 and he is currently facing charges of harassment and assault. After spotting together many times, some social media users shared the rumors about their marriage.

Above in this article, we have confirmed that Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors are not married and this news was officially confirmed by a source on 25 September 2023. Rumors of a secret marriage began circulating when Jonathan referred to Goos as “the missus” at the Congressional Black Caucus’ Black and White Gala in Washington D.C. Both of them have never shared any details about their marriage. However, if they got married then it would be five months after they were first linked together. Our sources continue to fetch more details about this topic of thier marriage and we will update our article soon. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

