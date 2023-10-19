Who Is Jonathan Villanueva? Las Vegas Mother Frantically Searching For Missing 15-year-old Son

In today’s article, we are going to talk about Jonathan Villanueva. You all must have seen that the name Jonathan Villanueva is making headlines on the internet. Due to this, let us tell you that Jonathan Villanueva has gone missing, the news of which has attracted a lot of attention. This news has spread rapidly on the internet, after which everyone seems to be curious to know this news in depth. Even now, after hearing this news, people have started asking many questions like when did Jonathan Villanueva go missing. Where was Jonathan Villanueva last seen? Have the police started their investigation on the matter and many more questions? Due to this, we have collected for you every single information related to the disappearance of Jonathan Villanueva. Let’s move ahead with the article and learn about this news in depth .

As we told you in the above paragraph Jonathan Villanueva has gone missing. Jonathan Villanueva was a high school student from Bishop Gorman High School. According to the information, it has been found that he went missing on Sunday, October 8, 2023. He was last seen in Area A of Las Vegas, Nevada. He was wearing a black shirt paired with blue jeans and his age is 15 years. His parents are also very worried since his disappearance, after which they have sought the help of the police to find Jonathan Villanueva.

Who Is Jonathan Villanueva?

Understanding the urgency of the situation, the police have started trying to find Jonathan Villanueva. The family told police that he was 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighed 145 pounds. She has green eyes and blonde hair. With the help of this information, the police has mobilized its officers to arrest Jonathan Villanueva. The police first started their investigation from where the boy was first seen.

The news of Jonathan Villanueva’s disappearance has worried everyone, after which his parents have appealed to the people that if they see their son Jonathan Villanueva anywhere in the future, then contact them immediately or else contact the nearest police station. Go and give information about Jonathan Villanueva. The police are still continuing their investigation of this case, after which they have not received any information about Jonathan. If we receive any further information related to this news, we will definitely share it with you in the next article. Keep in touch with us for additional updates while remaining safe.