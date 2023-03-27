Who is Jordan Kyle Cummins? Hinds County Double Homicide, Jackson St. Paddy’s Parade

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet where two people were shot and killed. This tragic incident took place on Saturday afternoon near Jackson St. Paddy’s Parade. Recently this news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now many people are searching for this news as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, two people have been shot and dead after intervening in a domestic dispute and this shocking incident happened on Saturday afternoon 25 March 2023 near Jackson St. Paddy’s Parade. Two people’s bodies were left in the street and shot fragments have been discovered on the pavement of a parking lot just a few blocks away from Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade, which is still going on. Since the news has come on the internet it went viral on social media platforms and this news gained huge attention from the people. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who is Jordan Kyle Cummins?

Police said that the incident took place in the parking lot of the Agriculture and Commerce Department building on Jefferson Street near the state fairgrounds at around 1 pm just as the parade was starting nearby on the corner of Court and State streets. As far as we know, Jordan Kyle Cummins reportedly was involved in a domestic altercation inside his 2008 Gold Chevrolet Malibu, and two witnesses left their automobiles and tried to intervene. Then, Kyle is believed to have opened fire on the witnesses. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

The suspect is identified as Jordan Kyle Cummins, 27, and he was arrested by Capitol Police. He is connected with this incident in Hinds County double Homicide: two people were shot and killed near Jackson St. Paddy's Parade after intervening in a domestic dispute. Currently, the investigation of the incident is ongoing and the victims' identities could not be released at this time.