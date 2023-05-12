Who Is Jordan Neely? Who Died From Chokehold in NYC Subway Was Allegedly Caught Attempting to Kidnap Girl

Jordan Neely is no more and his death news is now running in the trends of the internet sites and news. He had a criminal history and was arrested around 44 times. He was a homeless man and now his death news is creating a buzz on the internet. After his death, the police began an investigation and this investigation is ongoing but not much information has been shared yet. He passed away at the age of 30 years and now his death news arriving with various queries, so we made an article and shared the complete information related to his death.

According to exclusive news and information, a subway rider in New York has been charged with manslaughter for killing Jordan. The suspect applied a chokehold on him which resulted in his death. The suspect is identified as Daniel Penny who is currently 24 years old and now facing the murder charge. The victim took his last breath on 1 May and he died after struggling chokehold. There are many videos circulating on social media platforms that show the suspect killing Jordan and this video went viral or ran in the trends of the internet sites. Scroll down to know more about this incident.

Who Is Jordan Neely?

Jordan was a homeless man and he was 30 years old at the time of his demise. He had also 42 previous arrest records including evading fares, theft, and assaults on three women. On the other side, Daniel is a resident of Long Island and had previously served in the US Marines it is said that he will face up to 15 years in prison if he confirms as the murderer. This chokehold incident happened on a Monday afternoon on a northbound F train in Manhattan. It is shared in a witness statement that the victim was shouting at the suspect and asking for money but there is no confirmed evidence coming out that he had attacked any of them.

This viral video is currently running on the top of the internet sites and many social media users are sharing their reactions to this video. In this viral video, it is seen that the suspect with his arms around the neck of the victim for around 2 minutes and 55 seconds. It is also seen that two other passengers restraining by their arms. There are lots of social media users who are sharing their reactions to this incident or viral video. Currently, not much information has been shared and the investigation is continuing. We will update you soon and stay linked to dekhnews.com to get more articles.