Who Is Joseph Lawson? Man charged in 2015 Disappearance of Crystal Rogers

The breaking news is coming that a man was arrested for a woman’s murder 8 years later. The woman was the mother of five. In this article, we are going to talk about Crystal Rogers and her murderer Joseph Lawson. Currenlty, both name is on the social media headlines and creating a huge controversy. Recently the news has gone viral over the internet. And with that entire world gets to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a man was found guilty of killing a woman who is identified as Crystal Rogers. Joseph Lawson is arrested in Cold Case of Missing Kentucky Rogers. The family of Crystal Rogers has been fighting for 8 years. The woman was missing for a long time. Her news is also podcasts on TV. Further, it was announced that a grand jury indicted 32-year-old Joseph Lawson with conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection to Rogers’ case. The 32-year-old man found a not-guilty plea to his charge on September 7, 2023.

Who Is Joseph Lawson?

The woman was from Kentucky and she was the mother of five. She was last seen alive at a Fourth of July party. Now, the question is raised What charges have been against Joseph Lawson? The 32-year-old man facing various legal charges. Recenlty, he has been transferred to the Grayson County Detention Center. The connection between Lawson and Crystal Rogers is unknown. She was last seen alive at Houck’s family farm in Bardstown. The 32-year-old man faces charges of murder and tampering. Scroll down the page to learn more.

He was arrested for the 2015 crime. Crystal’s family filed the case in July 2015 on her missing. Her husband’s name is Brooks Houck. As per his reports, my wife was sleeping with me but the next morning she was not found. His brother who was working in the police department lost his job. It is assumed that Crystal passed away. Her father’s name was Tommy Ballard. He was fatally shot in 2016 after the disappearance of Crystal. But, there is no person arrested in connection with his death. Crystal’s family’s life story is very complex. The investigation is still ongoing and searching for the exact criminal name. Keep following this news for more viral news.