Who Is Josiah Leitel? Man Arrested for Beating Wife to Death With Hammer Charges!

A woman has lost her life after an argument with her husband turned into physical abuse and alleged, her husband brutally killed her with a hammer while their kids slept in the same apartment. According to the reports, police have detained a man who has been identified as Josiah Leitel is the husband of the victim who has been confirmed dead. The incident took place in Haifa, Israel where Josiah Leitel and his wife were living together.

According to the sources, Josiah Leitel told police that he and his 31-year-old wife Darya Leitel got into a fight when he come back from work at a nightclub at around 5 AM and started drinking. When his wife pushed him back, he became fierce. He choked her first and then beat her with a hammer. Three daughters of the couple were sound asleep in their rooms, just a few feet away. Since the news was confirmed on social media, it became headlines for all the news channels and told the story of a horrific crime. Many individuals are paying tributes to her and giving their deep sorrow to the family members who lost their beloved one. Keep reading to know more details here.

Who Is Josiah Leitel?

Josiah Leitel told,” I work in a nightclub. I came back around 5 AM completely sober. I was sitting and drinking beer. One of our daughters woke up and my wife woke up. She saw me drinking and got angry at me”. She asked,” Are you drinking again?”. After this, an argument started. She pushed me back and then I pushed her back. I didn’t mean to kill her”.

After the incident took place, Leitel contacted the police and paramedics after the alleged assault, and they pronounced Darya dead on the spot. Darya’s father Antoine told local media,” When they fought, he would leave the house and move to a different neighborhood. She was with me last week and didn’t tell me there was a problem. She was the smiliest in the world. I don’t understand what happened to my daughter. She didn’t tell me there was violence. She wanted to leave him and for that, he murdered her. I don’t have a daughter now. It’s awful”. Now, Darya’s husband has been taken into custody and the charges over him has not been confirmed yet. We urge you to keep in touch with us to know more details about the incident.