Who Is Julius Mullins? NBC ‘Dateline’ to Feature Texas Teen Who Killed High School Teacher Manuela Allen

The investigation into the murder of Manuela Allen, a high school teacher, was quickly concluded when Olney was rendered in a state of shock. Subsequently, it was revealed that the perpetrator of the crime was a disturbed teenager, Julius Mullins, who has since been found guilty of the crime and is currently incarcerated. Despite the swift conclusion of the investigation, numerous unanswered questions remain, particularly as to the motivation behind the killing of Manuela. Keep reading the entire article for more details.

In the upcoming ‘Dateline: The Footprint At the Lake’ episode, NBC’s ‘Dateline’ will try to answer some of these questions. An exclusive interview with Julio will be featured in the episode, which is scheduled to air on Friday, October 13 at 9 p.m. ET on the network. It’s hard to fathom why Julius would want to end Manuela’s life so badly after she had been so kind to him for so long. It was a normal July evening at the Allen home when he broke into the house, entered, and killed Manuela. Then he stole her car and drove away, leaving her body in Lake Cooper. Swipe down to get more information. Who Is Julius Mullins?

Not only the Allen family but the entire neighborhood was perplexed as to why Julius would target Manuela. The only link between the two was the fact that Manuela’s daughter, Melanie, had dated him a few months before the murder. At the time of the murder, Julius, then 19, had expressed his motive for killing Manuela as a result of his “heartbreak” over his affair with Melanie. In May 2020, nearly a year after the death of Manuela, Julius confessed to the murder and was found guilty of two counts of murder and the abuse of the body in the Nineteenth District Court. Keep reading for all details.