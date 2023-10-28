Who Is Jyoti Priya Mallick? Bengal Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick Held by ED in Ration ‘Scam’

Jyoti Priya Mallick is a very well-known Indian politician. Currently, he is serving as the Minister for the Department of Forest Affairs in the government of West Bengal. The Bengal Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick has found himself in legal trouble. The breaking news is coming that Jyoti Priya Mallick who is currently, the Bengal Minister found guilty of a Ration scam. The recent viral ration scam news of Jyoti Priya Mallick is at the top of the new channel headlines. Recently, this news has gone viral on the web. People are searching that is Jyoti Priya Mallick was arrested or not which we reveal in the next section. Swipe up the page.

Jyoti Priya Mallick is a Bengal Minister and currently is facing many legal charges after being found guilty of a ration scam. Jyoti Priya Mallick is a member of the Mamata cabinet. He is the 4rth member of this cabinet who is going to be arrested. The Bengal Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick was taken into custody by an Enforcement Directorate team on Friday around 2:24 a.m. The video of his arrest also went viral on the internet. The ED team raised many questions regarding the ration scam against Jyoti Priya Mallick.

Who Is Jyoti Priya Mallick?

Further, the recent news is coming that he was admitted to hospital after his arrest in the ration scam. During his hearing time in court, he was collapsed and imminently rushed to the hospital. The Bengal Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick is declining his allegations to cooperate in the ration scam investigation. The emergency team rushed him to hospital around 7:05 p.m. He was suffering from vomiting and weakness in his left arm. Jyoti Priya Mallick was arrested in connection with an alleged multicore ration scam by the ED. Currently, he is under the care of a private hospital. Swipe up the page.

Moreover, the next hearing will take place on November 5. Jyoti Priya Mallick told to the reporters"He is a victim of a tomb political conspiracy created by Suvendu Adhikari and BJP. The investigation with Jyoti Priya Mallick took almost 20 hours. During the court hearing, he was gained and rushed to the hospital. He is found guilty of sailing foodgrains in the open market in a massive amount. After Jyoti Priya Mallick's arrest, made a huge controversy. His family's bank account is also frigid. Jyoti Priya Mallick is also a member of the Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy.