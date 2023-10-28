Headline

Who Is Jyoti Priya Mallick? Bengal Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick Held by ED in Ration ‘Scam’

20 mins ago
Add Comment
by Bhawna Yadav

Jyoti Priya Mallick is a very well-known Indian politician. Currently, he is serving as the Minister for the Department of Forest Affairs in the government of West Bengal. The  Bengal Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick has found himself in legal trouble. The breaking news is coming that Jyoti Priya Mallick who is currently, the Bengal Minister found guilty of a Ration scam. The recent viral ration scam news of Jyoti Priya Mallick is at the top of the new channel headlines. Recently, this news has gone viral on the web. People are searching that is Jyoti Priya Mallick was arrested or not which we reveal in the next section. Swipe up the page.

Who Is Jyoti Priya Mallick

Jyoti Priya Mallick is a Bengal Minister and currently is facing many legal charges after being found guilty of a ration scam. Jyoti Priya Mallick is a member of the Mamata cabinet. He is the 4rth member of this cabinet who is going to be arrested. The Bengal Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick was taken into custody by an Enforcement Directorate team on Friday around 2:24 a.m. The video of his arrest also went viral on the internet. The ED team raised many questions regarding the ration scam against Jyoti Priya Mallick.

Who Is Jyoti Priya Mallick?

Further, the recent news is coming that he was admitted to hospital after his arrest in the ration scam. During his hearing time in court, he was collapsed and imminently rushed to the hospital. The Bengal Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick is declining his allegations to cooperate in the ration scam investigation. The emergency team rushed him to hospital around 7:05 p.m. He was suffering from vomiting and weakness in his left arm. Jyoti Priya Mallick was arrested in connection with an alleged multicore ration scam by the ED. Currently, he is under the care of a private hospital. Swipe up the page.

Moreover, the next hearing will take place on November 5. Jyoti Priya Mallick told to the reporters”He is a victim of a tomb political conspiracy created by Suvendu Adhikari and BJP. The investigation with Jyoti Priya Mallick took almost 20 hours. During the court hearing, he was gained and rushed to the hospital. He is found guilty of sailing foodgrains in the open market in a massive amount. After Jyoti Priya Mallick’s arrest, made a huge controversy. His family’s bank account is also frigid. Jyoti Priya Mallick is also a member of the Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy. Keep following Dekh News for more updates.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

best rhino sex pills reviews
cbd oil for anxiety study
how do male enhancement rings work
how to get a golden retriever to lose weight
side effects of oxyelite pro diet pill
30 day protein diet for weight loss
botanical gardens cbd gummies review
pediatric blood pressure medication to address adhd
metropro low blood pressure pills
what do the viagra pills look like
list of common medications for high blood pressure
what to do if you take blood pressure medication twice
are cbd gummies legal in nyc
best cbd oil pure for pain management
lishou diet pills uk
first line medication for elevated blood pressure
lean start keto pill
engage x male enhancement support
vegan cbd for anxiety
wells cbd gummies review
can you get cbd gummies on prescription
blood pressure medications used for anxiety
keto coconut oil gummy bears
v3 diet pill v3 diet pills for sale
whats the best diet pill
v3 plus diet pill reviews
truth cbd gummies for pennis growth
cbd oil infused gummies
how long to cure premature ejaculation
pros and cons of alli diet pill
are the effects of male enhancement pills permanent
flush the fat diet pills reviews
cbd gummies making me tired
which erectile dysfunction drug works best with diabetes
how to reverse high blood pressure without medication
ed pills from gnc
cold flu medication high blood pressure
clinical cbd gummies near me
diet pills konjac root
viagra and creatine supplement
which is better viagra or spray
cbd for generalised anxiety disorder
meal plan to lower cholesterol and lose weight
genius diet pills side effects
what makes it hard to lose weight
what to do before a workout to lose weight
goldreallas male enhancement reviews
cbd oil for tooth extraction pain
cbd gummies greenville sc
silybum for premature ejaculation
do hemp gummies have cbd
penis enlargement cost in india
diet pills effect on cellular respiration
gnc mega male enhancement
cbd serum for pain
does effexor cause low sex drive
stopped birth control no sex drive
what do male enhancement pills look like
penis enlargement banner
premature ejaculation treatment home remedies
breathing techniques for premature ejaculation
turmeric for penis enlargement
kingsnake penis enlargement
does covid vaccine enlarge penis
does prozac make your sex drive low
biotech pro male enhancement pills
resent girlfriend sex drive
do men really have strong sex drives
dementia and erectile dysfunction
what to eat or drink for erectile dysfunction
sex drive over 40
vigrx plus vs vigfx
best supplements to boost male libido
mariana cordoba premature ejaculation
does sexual performance anxiety go away
ros cbd oil for pain
high blood pressure drug recall list
medication of high blood pressure
blood pressure medication with water pill
cbd for pain review
diet pills women cartoon
a group high blood pressure medication list
just cbd gummies quantity
vigrx plus discount code
prime nature cbd gummies
best male enhancement product in india
i take 300 a day cbd for anxiety
how quick does cbd calm anxiety
domin xt male enhancement
round pink blood pressure pill
mr peeps male enhancement products
difference between cbd oil and hemp oil for anxiety
most expensive high blood pressure medication
cbd oil for bi polar anxiety depression
cbd and sleep deprivation
How To Use Cbd Oil For Pain And Anxiety
Best Cbd Pet Tincture For Pain Review
Hemp Bombs Cbd Gummies 75 Mg Review
Cbd Oil Benefits For Depression
What Strength Cbd Topical For Pain
Quit Smoking With Cbd Gummies
Can You Take 2 Cbd Gummies At The Same Time
Cbd Gummies 1200
Cbd Products Are Legal
Benefits Of Edible Cbd Oil
Cbd Gummies Vs Delta 8 Gummies
Is Cbd Gummies Dectable
How Much Cbd Oild Should I Be Taking For Anxiety
Stop Smoking Gummies Cbd
Revive 365 Cbd Gummies Cost
Is Cbd Oil Spray Good For Sleeping
Individual Cbd Gummy
Cbd Gummies For Anxiety And Insomnia
Cbd Effect Rem Sleep
Cbd Product For Pain