Who Is Kaitlyn Coones? Ohio 17-Year-Old Gave Adult Boyfriend 5 Hours to Kill Mom

Such a shocking news has surfaced on the internet, after knowing which you too will be stunned. Well, it has come to light from the news that an Ohio teenager beat her 33-year-old boyfriend’s mother to death. Yes, you heard it right. Ever since this news came on the internet, this news has forced people to know about this incident. Along with knowing about this news, people are also asking many questions like when did this incident happen? Why did the girl kill her boyfriend’s mother? Have the police released their investigation on this matter? If you also want to know about this matter from Gehri, then for that you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

According to the information, it has been revealed that the girl who committed this crime is 17 year old Kaitlyn Coones. However, the girl brutally killed her boyfriend’s mother. When the police received information about this accident, realizing the seriousness of the situation, they started their investigation on this matter. This accident stunned even the people of the community. After investigation, the police gave its statement to the public about this incident and said that the victim of this accident was 53 year old Nicole Jones.

Who Is Kaitlyn Coones?

The police arrested 17-year-old Kaitlyn Coones, who carried out this incident. After which the girl told the police about the incident that 33-year-old Jonathan Jones was refusing to fulfill her demand. Due to which he got angry and attacked his mother with a stone and her mother died due to severe injury. However, the death of 53 year old Nicole Jones, who was a victim of this incident without any reason, has spread a sadness in the hearts of people towards her death.

Police also said that when the girl killed her boyfriend’s mother, both of them threw the body in a dustbin near their house for disposal. For this accident, the police have accuse Kaitlyn Coones of murder. On the other hand, after arresting Jonathan Jones, he will have to face allegations of having an affair with a girl younger than his age. So far, only this news has come to light related to this horrific murder case, which we have shared with you in this article. If you also want to know more such news, then do not forget to follow us, we will keep bringing such news for you.