Who Is Karen Black? US Woman Arrested For Dumping Blind, Old Dog On Side Of Highway

There is a shocking piece of news is coming forward related to a crime in which an Arizona Woman has been arrested. It is shared that she abandoned her elderly, blind dog on the highway. Later the authorities arrested her and accused accused of animal cruelty. This news is rapidly running on the top of the internet and social media pages. Many people and netizens are showing thier interest in this incident and hitting the search engine to learn more about this incident, so we made an article and discussed all the details about this incident.

There is an investigation began and the authorities shared some reports related to this incident. As per the exclusive reports, an animal cruelty incident happened in Arizona that resulted in the arrest of Karen Black, hailing from Phoenix. She is currently 62 years old and facing charges of animal cruelty. Recently, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office found an elderly and visually impaired dog near a highway exit ramp connecting I-10 and Skyline Road in Benson, Arizona. And, the owner of this dog was Karen. Now, this news is making buzz and running in the news. Keep continuing your reading to know more about this incident.

Who Is Karen Black?

The investigation began when Sheriff Dannels and his wife, Nickie, chanced upon the bewildered canine during their drive and this incidnet took place at about 11:30 am on 26 August 2023. Later, the Sheriff’s Office shared the details about the dog on his Facebook page and swiftly took action against this incident. They shared in the post that the dog is safe and secured within thier vehicle. However, this incident changed into a serious turn when Sheriff Dannels and Community Outreach Supervisor, Sergeant Ray McNeely, attended a community event on Wednesday 6 September 2023 in Phoenix and made a decision to delve deeper into the matter and find the owner.

During the investigation, the police reached the Black’s residence located in central Phoenix. Initially, the accused denied any connection to the dog but later, she committed to leaving the dog alongside the highway. It was hard to find the owner but the authorities found the accused. The investigation is ongoing and she will face Legal proceedings and court proceedings scheduled for late September in Cochise County. The exact charges and crimes of the accused are not cleared and not many details have been shared yet. We will update you soon. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to get more articles.