Who Is Kelly, Laura & Dylan Pelsma? RCMP Finds Missing Family of 3 Dead in Lac Ste. Anne County

Three members of the Pelsma family have gone missing. The disappearance of three members of the Pelsma family went viral on all social media platforms.

First of all, let us tell you about the three missing members of the Pelsma family. 39-year-old Kelly, 37-year-old Laura, and 8-year-old Dylan went missing from the Pelsma family. After these three members went missing, the Pelsma family had lodged a report at the police station to trace them. After this, the police started their investigation to find the three members of the Pelsma family. According to the information, it was revealed that these three people were last seen on December 23, 2023, near Birchwood Estates.

Who Is Kelly, Laura & Dylan Pelsma?

However, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police is handling the case of finding the missing victims of the Pelsma family. The police started their investigation from the same place where the three members were last seen. To solve this case, the police tried every possible way and finally, a shred of shocking evidence was found in the hands of the police which told that the three missing members of the Pelsma family which included Kelly, Laura, and Dylan, all three of them were The body were recovered by police from Lac Ste Anne.

After which the mental condition of the family has been shaken. Now solving this case has become even more serious for the police because now the police are busy finding out who killed the three missing members of the Pelsma family. Along with the Pelsma family, the death of the missing people has also deeply amazed the community.