CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Who Is Kendra Brooks? Philadelphia City Council Bans Wearing Ski Masks in Public

28 mins ago
Add Comment
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Kendra Brooks faced criticism for her stance against Philadelphia’s ski-mask ban, with opponents arguing that her position was misguided and labeled the ban as racist. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Philadelphia City Council member Kendra Brooks opposed a proposal to prohibit ski masks in public areas such as parks, schools, public transit, and city-owned buildings.

Who Is Kendra Brooks?

She labeled the measure as ‘racist’ and expressed her reservations on X (formerly Twitter) as a member of the Working Families Party. In her statement, she expressed, “I voted against the proposal to prohibit ski masks in public areas today. I cannot, in good conscience, support a measure that would contribute to the further criminalization of Black and brown youth in our city.” The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Democrat Jamie Gauthier joined Brooks in opposing the bill. Despite their votes, the bill passed with a 13-2 majority on November 30.

Who Is Kendra Brooks?

This means that individuals wearing ski masks in any of Philadelphia’s public spaces could face a substantial $250 fine. Council member Anthony Phillips stated that Mayor Jim Kenney is expected to sign the bill into law early next week. A ski mask, or balaclava, is a single-piece pullover that envelops the head and face. Usually crafted from knitted material, it features apertures for the eyes, mouth, and occasionally the nose. Philadelphia has witnessed a surge in violent crimes since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, including instances of mass looting where individuals, concealed by ski masks, burglarized stores.

Council member Phillips, speaking to CNN, emphasized the challenge faced by the Philadelphia Police Department in identifying criminals due to the widespread use of ski masks. This, in turn, hampers the resolution of crimes in the city. A different user pointed out, “Imposing fines on black and brown individuals for wearing ski masks or pinpointing them in surveillance footage seems like unjustly criminalizing a specific group. It’s important to note that there are white criminals engaged in armed robbery while wearing ski masks as well. Crime is not exclusive to people of color, and framing it that way is considered discriminatory.”

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

male climax enhancer etf equivalent to vigrx natural gain male enhancement reviews what happened to my sex drive after having a baby when sex drive from husband has no sex drive rumspringa band vigrx plus buy australia what store can i buy viagra how to keep up your sex drive quickest way to cure premature ejaculation premature ejaculation is mental mrx male enhancement where to buy extremely high sex drive after hysterectomy how much is smc for erectile dysfunction does finasteride lower your sex drive mas duracion spanish male enhancement model loss of sex drive after birth how to take paroxetine for premature ejaculation things to cure premature ejaculation shortness of breath and erectile dysfunction is penis enlarging real triple action natural male enhancement pills how to lose weight while marathon training keto pills not working cbd for leg pain cbd oil effects on pain cbd natural pain killer near me shark tank keoni cbd gummies price cbd edibles for pain and sleep do you get high from hemp gummies where to get cbd oil for pain in michigan cbd hemp oil for knee pain best cbd thc tincture for pain relief how to use cbd for hip pain salve is 75 mg of cbd gummies too much best places to buy cbd gummies online is cbd gummies good for weight loss cbd for airplane anxiety shark tank el toro cbd gummies do cbd gummies make you relax