Who Is Kerry Bodney? Tragedy Strikes Family as Mom Dies in Car Crash Explained!

The painful and horrific incident took place in Australia where a woman died in a horror crash and due to her haste left three others injured. The woman who died after being involved in a collision between two vehicles has been identified as Ms. Bodney. The terrifying incident of collision between two vehicles occurred in Perth’s northern suburbs in Bulga, Australia on Wednesday as per the reports. Go through the whole article to get the entire information.

The woman has been identified as Kerry Bodney. She was 31 years old. It has been reported that Ms. Bodney was a passenger in a BMW sedan that allegedly sped through a red light at the intersection of Beach Rd and Mirrabooka Ave. The horrifying incident happened on Wednesday at around 11.30 am. It hit Mitsubishi Magna which was carrying three people. All three have got major injuries as per the reports. The news of the incident has surfaced on social media, people are pouring their condolences for the deceased woman.

Who Is Kerry Bodney?

The police officials are investigating the case and stated that the alleged driver of the BMW sedan sped away from the scene of the crash. He was later arrested in Mirrabooka. As per the reports, after arresting the driver, police transferred him to the hospital he received several injuries during the crash. He was reported to be serious but out of danger now. However, Ms. Bodney was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital. She got critical injuries and later died in the hospital.

Social media posts are revealing about Ms. Bodney that she was a heartbroken mother who lost her two-year child in December 2012. It’s a pity that her son was killed by her husband itself. Media posts are telling that her husband Wayne Narkle was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison in 2014 after he was found guilty. Her relatives are paying heartfelt tributes to her recalling the struggle she faced by losing her child a couple of years ago. Family and friends are completely and utterly shattered by her death.

The victims of the deadly accident who were in Mitsubishi that injured during the accident are not revealed yet. The police have informed that two men and a woman who were in their eighties, twenties, and fifties respectively got seriously injured but are now out of danger. They were taken to Joondalup Health Campus, where they are taking treatment. We also send our heartfelt sentiments to the victims of the accident.