Who Is Kevin Fox? Will County Man Wrongly Arrested For Daughter’s Murder Dies

Kevin Fox, a man who was wrongly arrested and later released after being cleared of the 2004 murder of his 3-year-old daughter has been killed in a crash Monday afternoon, March 20, 2023, in Arkansas. According to the Arkansas State Police, Kevin Fox was driving north on State Highway 7 near Dardanelle when another man who is 47-year-old Michael Glasscock was headed north on the same road, crossed into Fox’s path, causing a head-on collision. It is horrific to learn that he has gone from this world leaving his family and other devastated. Keep reading to know more details.

According to the sources, the attorney of Kevin Fox, Kathleen Zellner confirmed the news of this incident and tweeted,” I just learned that one of our best, most courageous and kindest clients, Kevin Fox was killed in a car crash yesterday,” Another tribute reads by Zellner, “Our sympathy goes out to his family and everyone who loved him. RIP. #TruthWins #LoveWins”. In this horrific accident, both drivers of the vehicles, Fox and Glasscock were killed. According to the sources, Fox was the father of two. The report says that his 3-year-old daughter, Riley disappeared from the family’s Wilmington home. Later, her body was found in a nearby creek. Later, he was arrested under intense interrogation by Will County sheriff’s investigators and gave a videotaped confession.

Who Is Kevin Fox?

Before he was exonerated by DNA, he spent almost eight months in jail. That DNA evidence led to Scott Eby, who later pleaded guilty to raping and murdering Riley. Currently, he is serving a life sentence for the crime. Eby says that he was drunk and high at night when Riley was disappeared. He just wanted to rob the Fox house but when he saw Riley sleeping, he decided to want to molest her so, he took her from Fox’s house. Later, some key pieces of evidence were found in the case, including the show of Eby with his name that were found in Forked Creek near the body of Riley.

Along with this, there was a burglary across the street from the Fox home the day when Riley was reported missing. After a DNA test obtained by his own defense team who provided that Kevin Fox didn’t actually assault Riley. He was released on June 17, 2005 and the case was remained unsolved until Eby was charged. Later, Fox and his wife was awarded with $15.5 million by a federal jury in damages, after he filed a lawsuit accusing Will County police of framing him for his daughter’s murder.