Who Is Kevin McCarthy? Kevin McCarthy Ousted As Speaker in Historic House Vote

Here, we will talk about the controversies related to Kevin McCarthy, Matt Gaetz, and Nancy Pelosi and they are all getting on the internet sites over the past few days. Lots of questions are arriving such as Who voted to oust Kevin and the former speakers also said that he wouldn’t change anything as he criticizes Matt Gaetz and Nancy Pelosi. This news is creating a great buzz on the internet and baffled over various social media pages. Many are raising various queries related to this incident and hitting the online platforms. Let us discuss in detail the whole topic in this article, so read continuously and completely.

The details of this topic are available on various sites but the details are not clear. Our sources have fetched a lot of details related to this incident. We will try to cover all the information and share these details in a simple and understandable way. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 216–210 to oust McCarthy in a process initiated by Matt Gaetz on Tuesday 3 October 2023. It is shared that Kevin launched furious attacks against Gaetz and Nancy as he announced he would not make another bid for House speaker after eight GOP lawmakers voted to remove him from the leadership position. Scroll down this page and continue your reading.

Who Is Kevin McCarthy?

Gaetz joined Democrats in removing McCarthy from his speech along with seven other Republicans including Ken Buck (Colorado), Tim Burchett (Tennesse), Bob Good (Virginia), Nancy Mace (South Carolina), and Matt Rosendale (Montana), and Reps Andy Biggs and Eli Crame (Arizona). It was the historic vote on Tuesday that made McCarthy the first speaker in the 234-year history of the United States Congress to have his post stripped by fellow lawmakers. Still, many details remain to share with you, and below we shared the details about themselves.

Kevin Owen McCarthy is an American politician and he served as the 55th speaker of the United States House of Representatives from January to October 2023. He is one of the members of the Republican Party and now, he represents the 20th congressional district of California. Nancy Patricia is also an American politician. She served as the 52th speaker of the United Staes House of Representative from 2007 to 2011 and then from 2019 to 2023. Matthew Louis Gaetz is an American lawyer who also known as a politician. He served as the US respresentative for the 1st congressiional district of Florida since 2017.