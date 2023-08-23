Who is Kiarali Rodriguez-Ayala? Mom Accused of Abusing Her Child Charged With Murder of 3-year-old girl

A 23-year-old woman is found guilty of killing 3-year-old girl and 2-year-old baby abuse. The woman is facing several charges and taken into custody. The woman’s name is identified as Kiarali Rodriguez-Ayala. The moment this news was uploaded on the internet it’s gone viral and spread like waves on the social media platform. As per the sources, the mom was accused of abusing her child and charges with the murder of the 3-year-old girl. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a woman from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is facing several charges for killing and abusing children. Rodriguez-Ayala was arrested in February. Further, the girl she killed, Rodriguez-Ayala was babysitting several months ago. People are getting shocked after hearing the news that how a mother could a mother kill her children. This news made a huge controversy among the people. The first information came that Kiarali Rodriguez-Ayala was arrested for abusing her own 2-year-old daughter and later it is also investigated that she murdered a 3-year-old girl. More information is mentioned below.

Who is Kiarali Rodriguez-Ayala?

Further, the 3-year-old girl was not Kiarali Rodriguez Ayala’s own daughter. The cops discovered the 3-year-old girl’s dead body at the N. 50th Street apartment. The dead body of the 3-year-old girl was found on February 17. The baby’s dead body was found in an unconscious condition. According to the sources, the baby’s dead body was beaten and bruised in the bathtub. In the bathtub, there was no water. After, the heinous incident the woman Kiarali Rodriguez-Ayala was taken into custody. Now, Kiarali Rodriguez-Ayala facing several charges such as murder, abusing, and endangering the welfare of children.

Steve Keeley shared a post in which is write ” After first responder reported to the home in which the deceased 3-year-old was found, Rodriguez-Ayala’s two children were also rushed to the near hospital of the city for the serious injuries. further, 2- and 4-year-old children were also treated for burns and bruising. Baby’s body is badly burning and there are many marks on their boyds. The court’s ser bail at $1 million + Stays Away Order. They also shared the woman’s picture on the internet. Crime is increasing day by day. The children are not safe from their parents. The investigation is still ongoing. Keep following the Dekh News for more viral news.