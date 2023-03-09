Who Is Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji Relationship Controversy Explained!

Most of the people always show their interest in relationships with popular personalities in the entertainment industry. Well, the Korean film industry is always filled with controversies, relationships, and divorces. People are always eager to learn the news regarding to their favorite actresses and actors. Once again, two famous personalities of the industry, Seo Ye Ji and Kim Soo Hyun caught the attention of their fans after some rumors regarding to the relationship started to appear on the Internet. Let us tell you that Seo Ye Ji and Kim Soo Hyun are one of the personalities known for their controversial relationship.

Well, let’s talk about Seo Ye Ji who is a famous actress in the South Korean film industry and is known for her lead roles in some hit movies such as Recalled, Remembering First Love, Another Way, Warning, The Bros, and more. Later, the actress gained to prominence after appearing in a romantic comedy “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”. Likewise, she started her acting career in the sitcom Potato Star from 2013 to 2014. Well, the bio says that the actress didn’t plan to go further in her acting career. Later, the actress gained the attention of the CEO of her then-management company.

Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji Relationship

Another side, actor Kim Soo Hyun is one of the most prominent and talented personalities in the industry. It was also known that he is one of the highest-paid actors. He received several awards including Baeksang Arts Awards, Two Grand Bell Awards, and One Blue Dragon Film Award. Along with this, the actor has appeared in Forbes Korea Power Celebrity 40 list from 2012 to 2016 and for the second time in 2021.

Now, Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji caught the attention of people across the world and despite of screen, they are the most loved couple offscreen as well. So, let’s discuss about the relationship status and controversy of the couple.

Well, it was reported that Seo Ye Ji is often in the media regarding to her relationship. Before this, her name was also linked with Jung Hyun. Here are lots of rumors speculating on social media regarding to their relationship and along with this, it was also rumored that they were also to be married. However, this isn’t true.

They both are popular faces in the Korean entertainment industry. With this, they often have been linked to a romantic relationship. They have also worked together and fans always loved to watch them together on the screen.