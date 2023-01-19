Who Is Klara Mrcela? American Tennis Player Michael Mmoh Girlfriend Explained!

American tennis player, who is known for winning 5 ATP Challengers titles and 4 ITF Futures tournaments, Michael Mmoh has gained the attention of the fans once again but not because of his game, there is another reason of his attention. According to the sources, the tennis player got engaged to his loving girlfriend. Yes, Michael Mmoh has been engaged to his long-life girlfriend, Klara Mrcela. Many fans are now getting shocked to hear this amazing news from everyone and now, Mmoh’s fans are trying to know about Klara Mrcela like what does she do, who is she, and many more details.

Through this article, we will try to provide some essential details related to their personal life and how did they begin together. Well, Michael Mmoh and his girlfriend Klara Mrcela announced their engagement last year, in December 2022. They both have been dating since 2020. Along with this, the American tennis player, Michael Mmoh and Croatian tennis coach, Klara Mrcela came out publicly with romance in 2021. After that, they haven’t covered their love for each other on social media. Here are lots of things to read in this article so, keep reading and don’t miss a single line, lest you miss something interesting.

Who Is Klara Mrcela?

American tennis player, Michael Mmoh’s girlfriend who is also a tennis coach Klara Mrcela was born in Split, Croatia to Vlado and Mirjana Mrcela. She has two brothers named Marko and Nikola. Let us tell you that Klara is two years younger than Michael as she is 23 years old. Klara is a tennis coach at the IMG Academy. She joined the Florida-based sports training center in July 2022.

Along with this, she also worked as a graduate supervisor at the Cleveland State University Campus Recreation Center while hardworking to earn her master of science degree in sports and fitness administration. Klara joined Cleveland State University in 2018 and earned her Bachelor’s Degree In Communication and Management. She remained a part of the Women’s Tennis team. During her career, she has competed on the WTA international tennis tour and had an ITF Junior Ranking of 1077 on February 1, 2016. Well, this is unclear when she moved to US but she won the Senior National Doubles Champion and earned a No. 24 ranking in the country while playing 18U.

Fans can also check her social media handles as @Klaramrcela is her Instagram handle. We will try to share more details about Michael Mmoh’s girlfriend. Stay tuned with us to get more details here.