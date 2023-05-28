Who Is Kyle Chrisley? Death Threat Charges After Accuser Ex-Wife Alexus Whilby

This piece of news that we are sharing with our viewers is gaining the huge attention of the netizens. Because the news is related to the troubled Chrisley family. The news that is grabbing the attention of the people is that the Chrisley family has a chance to relax a little bit. Our viewers must be wanted to know about the Chrisley Family and the recent controversy and a sigh of relief that we are talking about. We are sharing with you the news that Kyle Chrisley, eldest son of Todd Chrisley has been freed from the charges claimed by his ex-wife Alexus Whilby. Our viewers must be curious to know about Chrisley Family and the controversies related to them including the recent one that is surfacing on the internet these days. So be with us till the end to know about the controversial family who remains in the headlines mostly. Scroll to get the entire info.

Kyle Chrisley who is making the headline today is the son of famous real estate tycoon Todd Chrisley of Georgia, USA. The Chrisley family is a wealthy family and became renowned after the reality show ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ was aired in 2014. The reality show covered the life of the Chrisley family and was very popular. Now as you are still waiting to know about Kyle Chrisley’s controversy at first, then the news is that he was charged with life-threatening statements against his ex-wife. Alexus initially told authorities that Kyle had threatened her life via a text message in January 2019. So after the claim, the investigation procedure was ongoing. But now the reliving information for the Chrisley family is that charges have been dropped now because Alexus is no longer cooperating with prosecutors and the court has decided to cancel the case against Kyle.

Who Is Kyle Chrisley?

Kyle, as per information has struggled with mental health issues and drug addiction over the years. And if we talk about Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley, then to our viewer’s surprise, the couple is sentenced to prison for 19 years combined. As the couple was found guilty on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion and submitting false documents to banks to take out loans. Todd and Julie are now guilty as are realising their own greed destroyed their family. The couple was found guilty in their $30 million tax fraud case. The couple has three children together and the family gained fame through the reality show. Now they are handling various controversies. Stay tuned with us for the latest updates