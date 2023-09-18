Who Is Lamar Odom? Former NBA Star’s Smashes Mercedes-Benz after Losing Control of Car

There is shocking news coming forward related to a terrible collision in which Lamar Odam was involved. He is an American former professional basketball player who is getting a lot of attention in connection to this crash incident. It was a horrifying incident and he smashed up in a multi-car collision. There is an investigation also began after this incident and many are hitting the search engines to learn more about this incident. Many are worried about his current health status and expressing thier love for him. Let us know what happened to him, this accident, and also talk about himself.

According to the reports, he was involved in a tragic accident that took place in the early morning. In this accident, he crashed his Mercedes into two parked cars and now, he is facing a potentially significant increase in his car insurance bill. It is shared that this incident occurred at about 3 a.m. in a residential area near his home. He was going back to his home from his friend’s home and on his way, this terrible accident took place in which he was involved. Still, a question arises “What is the reason behind this accident”, so continue your reading to know more.

Who Is Lamar Odom?

It is shared that reportedly, he was going back home and suddenly he dropped his phone inside his vehicle Mercedes, when he was trying to retrieve his phone, he lost control of the vehicle and it led to a collision with two parked cars on the street. His White Mercedes hits another white car and it bumps into a third parked car in front of it. With the blessing of god, he didn’t sustain any harmful injury nor required any medical assistance. However, he was shocked by this accident and his vehicle sustained significant damage, with the airbags deploying upon impact.

After this incident, the police authorities reached the incident scene but the LAPD did not file a formal police report. They asked Lamar if was he drunk and the police did not administer a field sobriety test. Let us know about himself, Lamar Joseph Odom is his complete name and he is an American basketball player. He plays for the Los Angeles Lakers in the National Basketball Association (NBA). He was born on 6 November 1979 in Queens, New York. Meanwhile, he is 43 years old and now getting attention after being involved in this accident.