Who is Larry Manthe? Boyfriend, 79, allegedly Shot Girlfriend in Left Side of Her Head

Today, we are going to share the details related to a fatal shooting incident in which a woman named Alice Langer passed away and her body was founded dead on 6 October 2022. The news of this incident is making headlines on the internet and news channels. There is an investigation began after this incident and the authorities arrested a Wisconsin and charged him with her murder. It is also shared that she was his girlfriend and he killed her when she tried to end thier relationship. Lots of people are confused and hitting the online platforms to know more about this case. Let us discuss in detail every single piece of information.

Larry Manthe named person has been arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide while using a dangerous weapon in the course of domestic abuse. As per the reports, he has been charged after killing his girlfriend Alice Langer. He shot on the head of his girlfriend and said that she committed suicide. The argument began between the couple when she tried to end the relationship with him and the victim is believed to have staged the murder as a suicide. The news of this incident is making a buzz and still, some details are left to share, so swipe up this page.

Who is Larry Manthe?

Authorities shared some details regarding this incident, a 79-year-old allegedly shot his girlfriend in her head’s left side and made it look like a shower death. After shooting her girlfriend, he put the gun and a firearm in her lap and this whole incident happened at the home. The deceased body was discovered on 6 October 2022 at a Wycena home. The details of his arrest and the about this incident were shared by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on their social media page. Scroll down this article and continue your reading.

It is shared that the accused shot her around 24-25 firearms at his residence including hunting rifles, shotguns, and pistols. After a long time of her death, the authorities arrested the accused on 15 September 2023 during the investigation of Alice Langer's death. He is 79 years old man and a resident of the Town of Wyocena. Both are living together and were in a long-term relationship until the death of Alice. She was a great lady who had a caring and loving nature. Authorities are continuing thier investigation and we will update our article after fetching details related to this incident.