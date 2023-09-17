Who Is Lauren Cook? Virginia Mom and Three Kids Missing Update 2023

Rumors are coming that a Virginia Woman is missing whose name is identified as Lauren Cook. In this article, we are going to give Virginia woman missing update. Currently, netizens hit the search engine regarding the Virginia woman. People are hugely searching for her. Currently, her missing news is on the top of the social media headlines and circulating over the internet. This article helps you to learn about the recent viral news of a Virginia woman who has been missing for a long time. There are many questions that have been raised after the missing Virginia woman. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a woman who is from Virginia has been missing and her missing news left the whole community in shock. People want to know that she is found or still missing. She is the mother of three children. She was last seen in Franklin County, Virginia on September 5, 2023. Her children’s names are Hannah who is 5 years old, Benjamin who is 7, and Elijah who is 2 years old. The missing woman whose name is identified is 30 years old. If you are searching whether she is found or not let us inform you she is still missing. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Who Is Lauren Cook?

Further, the authorities and the public also searched her but no exact information has been found yet. It’s almost one week, and she is still missing. Lauren Cook’s missing first was shared by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office through a social media post. The missing woman’s husband and her children’s condition are not well after the missing Lauren Cook. The family is worried about the missing woman. The missing woman’s husband’s name is Sergeant Megan Huston who is going through a tough time. More information is mentioned below.

As per the sources, the missing woman’s husband Histon also filed a missing case. Further, Cook’s family are praying for her safe return. He also said we have not received any dangerous information from Cook. If we talk about Cook’s physical appearance, Cook’s complete name is Lauren Elizabeth Tousa Cook who is 5’1 inches long. Her eyes is color is mentioned as brown and long hair. Not only this, her children are also missing. The community also shared the identification of the children on the internet to get help from the public. The community also requests the local people to help in this case. Keep following this page for more viral news.