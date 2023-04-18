Who is Lee Cosens? Bradenton Police Dies Following Battle Against Cancer Explained!

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Lee Cosens has passed away reportedly. He was a Bradenton police sergeant who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday. The whole Bradenton Police Department has been mourning his death. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very broken by his death as no one had imagined that their beloved person will leave the world like this. People must be very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Lee Cosens was a respected police sergeant who served the department for more than ten years. He was a father of two young daughters and a caring husband his wife Amy. He was a veteran of the 293rd Military Police Company and a police sergeant. He was a United States veteran who worked as a Patrol officer and detective for the Bradenton Police Department where he spent over 10 years. In 2021, he was raised to the position of Sergeant. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Bradenton Police Sergeant Lee Cosens is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday, 16 April 2023. His demise news has been confirmed by a Bradenton Police Department. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are sad about his death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he passed away after a long fight with cancer. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Lee was a very respectable and amazing person who earned huge success in his career and he will be always missed by his close ones. Lee passed away before his 40th birthday. Since his demise news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his death as no one thought that he would lose his life at a young age. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.