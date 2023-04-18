The breaking news about a two-man, whose bodies were found in the bins of the storage unit. A Massachusetts man was arrested for this crime. According to the reports, a man was to be found killer. After this horrific accident, this news gained attention from every social media. People are very curious about the cause of death. Why he did? Where were the bodies found? Let’s see in detail about this crime.

The news was coming from Massachusetts, Boston about a man who did a very heinous crime. The suspect, Leonid Volkov, 37 was arrested for this crime. He murdered two victims, whose named Kiryl Schukin,37 and another one Pavel Vekshin,28. Their bodies were found in the bins of Leonid Volkov's storage unit. According to the sources, Leonid Volkov was arrested on April 15, Saturday. After the investigation by his friends, both victims were missing from April 9. After weeks of a search, their bodies were found in Leonid Volkev's storage unit. According to the DA's office, charges were filed against Leonid Volkov for murder. In the coming days, he has additional charges to bed filed.

Who Is Leonid Volkov?

On the behalf of this murder case, Medford police posted, an investigation seeking help in connection with Medford’s missing person case – Both men were reported missing on April 9, 2023. According to the authority’s report, Leonid Volkov used an H-Haul truck to move items from both victims where the bodies were found. The video Footage also realised by authorities, Leonid Volkov was spotted on video where he was leaving and entering the victim’s apartment. On Friday, officials found Lronid’s rented Boston! storage unit. There was a horrifying discovery of one of the victims’ names.

After the investigation, a 28-year-old and 37-year-old victim’s bodies were found in ribber bins. It is noted that their bodies were dismembered in rubber bins. This is very heinous news. Further, with their bodies police found rubber gloves, bleach and other items. Police believed the items belonged to the victims. According to the New York Post, Kiryl Schukin and Pavel Vekshin were stabbed to death. The crime resonates still unclear. On Tuesday, Leonid Volkov will be arraigned at the Somerville District Court. He has many charges filed because of the murder of two men. Moreover, the investigation is still going on. Leonid Volkov has been charged with the murder of the slain men. If we get any other important information about this case, we will post it on the same site.