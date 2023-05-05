Who Is Lindsay Clancy? Accused of Strangling Her 3 Children Shifts To New Hospital For Better Mental Health Care

A woman who was the cause of her three children’s death is shifted to the new hospital for better mental health. She shifts to another hospital for better mental health treatment. This news is going viral on social media. This news is coming from Duxbury, Massachusetts. She killed her three children. Currently, this news is gaining huge attention from the people as they are very curious to know about the whole information. There are many quarries coming from people as they want to know why she shifted to the new hospital. Why she killed her three children? Is she suffering from some serious disease? If you want to know all these questions answer so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

A woman from Duxbury, Massachusetts recently shifted to the new hospital. She is a mother. Unexpected news about this Massachusetts mother is that she had been blamed to kill her three children. She had three children named Cora 5 years old, Callan 8 months old, and last one Dawson 3 years old. All three children died. The mother who was the cause of three children name is Lindsay Clancy. She is 32 years old. She killed all three children on January 24, 2023. Not only this even she tried many times to kill herself.

Who Is Lindsay Clancy?

If you are wondering why she killed her three children so let us tell you that, the 32-year-old mother name Lindsay Clancy was going from a deep depression. She had become a victim of depression. She is going through this depression for the past few years. Her treatment also going on in the hospital for the past few years. This is the main reason for such an extreme step. Her husband’s name is Patrick Clancy. Her lawyer Kelin Reddington declared her disease in court. It is true that depression made people very dangerous.

According to the sources, recently she is in Tewksbury State Hospital. Her doctors reported that she was shifted for better mental health. She needs extra care to get well soon. Her doctor also said that no one knows what problem she is suffering from. Her next court hearing is after July 25. According to Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Spraque that there is no conclusion of any mental health illness when she killed her three children. But on the other side apart from her disease she is a lovely woman and a caring mother. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update on the same site.