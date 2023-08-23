Who Is Lisa Hu? Oakland Missing Woman Lisa Hu Found Safe After 8 Years

In this article, we are going to share the mysterious mission theory of Lisa Hu who went missing 8 years ago and was recently located. It is coming out that a woman who had gone missing was recently located safe and healthy. This news attracts the interest of many people who are showing thier curiosity to know more about this incident. Local authorities shared this news over the weekend and it is making headlines on the news channels. Many questions are raised after coming forward of this and people are hitting the search engines to know more, so we made an article and shared the whole details.

Let us know more about herself, Lisa Hu is a 31-year-old woman and she has been removed from the roster of missing persons maintained by the Oakland Police Department on Sunday afternoon, 20 August 2023. Her missing case began on 3 December 2015 when she was only 20 years old and later, her family reported her missing report that sparking a lengthy investigation into her whereabouts. Recently, the police department shared that she had never actually been missing and shared a statement that is gathering so much attention on the internet. Her missing theory was shrouded in mystery and she was estranged from her mother.

Who Is Lisa Hu?

According to the police report, she was last seen near the 900 block of 34th Street in Oakland on 8 December 2015. In the search investigating of Lisa police found no malicious activity was involved in her missing. As a result, the department removed all online posts about her case to preserve her privacy and dignity. Recently, the police shared a statement that she was discovered safe and was not subjected to harm nor held against her during the period of her missing. However, the authorities refrained from sharing more information about her missing and did not share much information related to her. Scroll down this page to continue your reading.

Police and the authorities didn't share where was she and they also did not share what happened to her during these years. It is still unknown what she has done in these last eight years and many theories are still not cleared yet. Many similar incidents have happened including Camela Leierth-Segura who is a 48 years old musician. Lots of people are sharing their reactions to this incident by commenting on the internet and sharing online.